The actress and director took to the platform to give grieving fans a safe space to share their feelings, to remember her friendship with Frank, and to sing a few songs for him.

"I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and it's really hitting home today what has happened and that he's gone," Johnson said through tears. "He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. And I just can't even believe it."

Johnson starred as Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger, one of the original five Power Rangers on the iconic '90s show, which ran from 1993 to 1995 and spawned a host of movies and spin-offs around the world. Johnson's Kimberly and Frank's character, Tommy Oliver, a.k.a. the Green Ranger, developed a relationship on the show after Frank's tenure proved so popular he became a series regular and later the leader of the Power Rangers.

"They brought me in [during the 17th episode of the first season]," Frank recalled to EW while commemorating the 25th anniversary of the series in 2018. "I was told when I was hired, 'Don't get excited. You're here for 10 episodes, your character dies off on the show.' I said, 'Hey, I'm happy to do one episode.'"

"When I first got to set," Frank said, "the first thing I did was lay out my costume on the chair and took pictures. Then, I saw the mouth [on the helmet] didn't move. I was like, 'Man, I probably don't even have lines in this episode.' But I did and I just did the best I could, and more opportunities just kept opening for me."

In an earlier post, Johnson shared a photo of her and Frank, remembering him as a "creative ball of energy."

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven, and creative ball of energy," Johnson wrote. "I will always love you, dear friend. Please, rest now in peace."

Walter Emanuel Jones, who starred opposite Frank as Zack/Black Ranger in the series, also mourned the loss of his costar on Instagram on Sunday. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," he wrote, referring to costar and Trini/Yellow Ranger star Thuy Trang, who died in 2001 following a car accident.