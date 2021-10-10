Adele's next album is all 'divorce, baby, divorce'

Adele arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Adele arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

If you've been curious about the focus of Adele's forthcoming album 30, wonder no longer.

"Divorce, baby, divorce," the singer told a fan who asked about the highly anticipated release during her first-ever Instagram Live on Saturday.

"Writing my music has been really therapeutic, for sure," Adele said during the question and answer session.

The British powerhouse, who finalized her divorce from husband Simon Konecki in March, named the album 30 to represent the age she was when they married. The pair had been separated for nearly two years.

The first single, "Easy on Me," will debut on Friday, although Adele teased a short snippet during her Q&A, joking that it might get her into trouble.

"There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever," Adele sings after a piano introduction. "I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence. Baby, let me in."

Adele told Vogue that 30 is her attempt to explain the divorce to her 9-year-old son Angelo when he's older.

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer, because I don't know the answer," she said. "'Why don't you love my dad anymore?' And I'd be like, 'I do love your dad. I'm just not in love.' I can't make that make sense to a 9-year-old."

Adele is now dating sports agent Rich Paul.