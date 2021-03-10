50 percent of British people surveyed believe Oprah interview will hurt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A recent survey shows that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey has worked negatively against them in the opinion of half of the people polled.

The survey, conducted by Piplsay, gathered feedback from 12,037 British people to gain insight into the general attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they divulged how difficult life was for them while living as part of the royal family. According to the results, 50 percent of those asked think the interview will ultimately hurt Markle and Prince Harry, with only 23 percent believing it will work in their favor.

Forty percent of those people are also of the opinion that the couple failed to live up to their royal responsibilities and 66 percent think that the former royals deserved to have their honorary titles and royal patronages taken away from them. Only 44 percent of the members of the public polled believe that the press was too relentless in their coverage of the couple, with 36 percent deciding that the media was just doing its job. Finally, 58 percent of the people surveyed agree that it's time for the British people to stop obsessing over the royal family.

The survey comes after Markle and Prince Harry shared with Winfrey — and by extension the world — that the press treatment in the U.K. and the lack of support from the royal family pushed the former actress to the point of contemplating suicide. Markle also shared that she felt silenced during her time as a royal living in Britain and that there were racist comments made about her future children.