They said we'd never last. They were off, thankfully, by approximately 32 years and some 1,600 issues, but the armchair pundits had a point: Who could have guessed that a weekly entertainment magazine born at the dawn of The Simpsons and CD-ROMs would go on to become its own cultural touchstone? The idea at the time — either revolutionary or delusional, depending on your framing — was to create a new space in journalism, a publication that didn't just cover what was new in movies and television and books and music (streaming was yet but a twinkle of a dream) but lived for it, from every angle. And for the next three-plus decades, EW would share one promise with its readers: that we were as incurably curious and passionate and outright obsessive about all of it as they were — every failed sitcom and teen-vampire franchise, spiraling popstar and indie auteur on the verge.