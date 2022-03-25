Were You Not Entertained? A fond look back at 32 years of Entertainment Weekly covers
They said we'd never last. They were off, thankfully, by approximately 32 years and some 1,600 issues, but the armchair pundits had a point: Who could have guessed that a weekly entertainment magazine born at the dawn of The Simpsons and CD-ROMs would go on to become its own cultural touchstone? The idea at the time — either revolutionary or delusional, depending on your framing — was to create a new space in journalism, a publication that didn't just cover what was new in movies and television and books and music (streaming was yet but a twinkle of a dream) but lived for it, from every angle. And for the next three-plus decades, EW would share one promise with its readers: that we were as incurably curious and passionate and outright obsessive about all of it as they were — every failed sitcom and teen-vampire franchise, spiraling popstar and indie auteur on the verge.
But with great love, too, comes great responsibility. The magazine's unvarnished coverage of bloated blockbusters, rampaging Hollywood egos, and various misbegotten projects that time blessedly erased would earn us more than a few famous enemies along the way (Seth MacFarlane literally turned us into toilet paper on Family Guy; Eddie Murphy is still not on speed dial).
Like the industry we covered, EW had a lot to learn about diversity and inclusion and what separates the great from the terrible, the forgettable, and the merely good. And we evolved as they did, our pages racing to reflect the seismic changes wrought by technology and social progress. But oh, did we have fun — and we'll continue to, as the brand moves fully online after this final print issue. The ink stains may fade, but the legacy is indelible. What a gift and a pleasure that we got to do it at all.
First cover: k.d. lang
FEBRUARY 16, 1990
In 1990, VCRs were hot, grunge was about to pop, and letter grades were issued only in schools. Along came a feisty PEOPLE spin-off to offer meticulous pop culture curation and savvy reporting. Behold EW's first cover, starring up-and-coming singer k.d. lang. "I'm proud of featuring lang on that cover precisely because she was more talented than known," said EW's creator/first managing editor, Jeff Jarvis, in 2015. "She set her own path, and so did we."
Fall TV Preview
SEPTEMBER 14, 1990
Though it wasn't technically EW's first preview cover (that would be "Summer's Hottest Tours" in June), "What's Hot on Fall TV" established the template for the magazine's encyclopedic Preview franchises for TV, Movie, Music, and Books. This was also EW's second cover on Twin Peaks; the first featured David Lynch in April. We championed cult hits from the start, and would continue to venture into places both wonderful and strange.
November 22, 1991
After the "astounding" success of Pretty Woman (her word) — and in the wake of escalating rumors about her health, scuttled wedding to Kiefer Sutherland, and exploding career — Juila Roberts cleared the air in an exclusive interview. "I think that I am happier now in my life than I have ever been, despite all the chaos," she said. It was the beginning of a beautiful relationship: The Oscar winner would brighten EW's cover 21 more times over the years.
Arsenio Hall
April 17, 1992
Ever the entertainer, Arsenio Hall made headlines as a late-night contender — and with this cover — clearly eager to challenge incoming Tonight Show host Jay Leno. His chest-thumping proclamation (which, by the way, was the very last thing that Hall uttered in his interview with then writer Mark Harris) did not exactly play out as he predicted, but it was sensational enough to be parodied on The Larry Sanders Show.
Seinfeld
April 9, 1993
The show allegedly about nothing mastered our domain (nope, not that way) and prompted so much punchline-swapping chatter in our hallways that we felt that it was (sponge-)worthy of being on the cover eight times. Our first venture with the Neurotic Four still ranks as our favorite: a deadpan photo of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer that winked at the album cover for Meet the Beatles! That's bold, Jerry! Bold!
John Travolta
October 21, 1994
With Pulp Fiction, John Travolta boogied his way back into pop culture relevance and onto his first of eight EW covers. "I am proud of my ability to keep my feet on the ground when the balloons are ready to take me up," said Travolta, who greeted then writer Jeff Gordinier at his Maine mansion by popping out of a trapdoor in the floor of his son's playroom. "I'm anchored."
The Gay '90s
April 17, 1992
EW's commitment to covering Hollywood's LGBTQ+ community began here. "It was done over the objections of some at [then parent company] Time Inc., who feared it would be alienating to our readers," said Mark Harris in 2021. "We got a bunch of 'don't force your lifestyle on us' mail. And cancellations. We got more mail saying, 'I needed this so much.'"
Wild Wild West
July 9, 1999
Not all EW covers were celebrations of pop culture. In fact, this one corralled the bad buzz on the Will Smith-Salma Hayek steampunk western. Then corpo-cousin Warner Bros. was so angry with our less-than-glossy coverage, then writer Benjamin Svetkey was barred from visiting the studio's sets for a year. "I wore it as a badge of honor," says Svetkey. A sheriff's badge, even.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
October 1, 1999
Before TV recaps became ubiquitous online, fans turned to EW's Ultimate Viewer's Guides, such as this deep dive into Sunnydale — featuring reviews of all 56 episodes to date, an A-to-Z guide to the Buffyverse (M is for "Mr. Pointy"!) and interviews with the men and women behind the scenes who made Sunnydale shine, from special effects to casting to stunts. (Sarah Michelle Gellar graced seven covers in all.)
May 2, 2003
Long before "cancel culture" entered the lexicon, the country superstars felt the wrath of a nation scorned. After singer Natalie Maines criticized then president George W. Bush, radio yanked the Chicks' music, album sales fell, and proto-trolls spewed hate at the band. One month later, the women broke their silence in EW. The cover concept was their idea. Summed up Maines: "We're not defined by who we are anymore. Other people are doing that for us."
Twilight
July 18, 2008
EW's first Twilight cover (shot before footage was available) was a "leap of faith," says former editor Jeff Giles. But fans of Stephenie Meyer's YA books drank it up: "I knew the issue was a hit when I read online that it had sold out in Barnes & Nobles all over Texas." We ended up doing a few more Twilight covers, as you may recall.
The Hills
August 8, 2008
"I go through phases where I wake up in the middle of the night and I think I'm being filmed," Lauren Conrad told EW. "That's when I have to take a vacation." Naturally, we recreated her nightmare for a cover. Speaking of, this line from the piece (written by Tim Stack) still makes us crack up 14 years later: "Heidi and Spencer declined to be interviewed for this story once they learned Lauren was on the cover."
Gone Girl
January 17, 2014
Director David Fincher offered to shoot this cover on Gone Girl (based on a novel by former EW writer Gillian Flynn). He provided editors with only one image and an edict that it should not be cropped. (Luckily, it was perfect.) Fincher shot the cover in Los Angeles, during a break in production on the movie — and yes, he knew some fans would probably interpret the image as a major spoiler.
Key & Peele
October 3, 2014
EW had turned over its pages to crafty guest editors before (hey, Tina and Amy!) but none took it as seriously as Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who brimmed with creative story suggestions as well as a comedy syllabus. In their editors' letter, they wrote: "When we were asked to guest-edit Entertainment Weekly, we peed a little." So did we — there wasn't a dry pant leg in the house.
The Walking Dead
February 13, 2015
The big, tasty brains at EW put the zombie hit on the cover 10 times. (That's a lot of blood to pair with our sweat and tears.) Former photo editor Michele Romero made a T-shirt for Norman Reedus to wear for his inside portrait during the shoot for cover No. 4. It was so compelling, EW held onto the shot and used it instead for cover No. 5!
Laverne Cox
June 19, 2015
The Orange Is the New Black star helped launch EW's annual LGBTQ+ issue — and looked damn good doing it. Photographer Alexei Hay transformed Laverne Cox into Lady Liberty for the shoot, and while the actress was a bit nervous about the concept ("I initially didn't think it would work"), she thought the outcome was magnifique: "It just turned out to be amazing. I really love it."
April 6/13, 2018
We never wanted to bid farewell to the projects we loved, so we plunged into denial and created the Reunions franchise. (Given the revival mania to come, the industry felt similarly.) Over the years, EW reconvened the casts of Arrested Development, My Best Friend's Wedding, Do the Right Thing, Clueless, Family Matters, and more. (How much more? The Princess Bride, Fatal Attraction, The West Wing, Breaking Bad, Aliens — okay, we'll stop now.) The reaction to our reunion of Dawson's Creek, whose cast first hit our cover way back in 1998? [insert Van Der Beek crying meme]
THE FUNNIES
1990
You know… newspaper comic strips like Calvin and Hobbes? Think: a graphic novel in analog Quibi form. We'll stop explaining — but never stop apologizing.
EDDIE THE DOG
1993
Remember the dog from Frasier? Remember also how our first cover story on the high-brow comedy was only about said canine, down to his eating habits? Yeah. Woof.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS HOSTS THE OSCARS
2015
We thought it'd be fun to paint NPH's face gold like the Oscar statue. Readers told us that it [double-checks notes] haunted their dreams. Sometimes when you go for gold, you don't medal.
Kit Harington
May 13, 2016
Game of Thrones was an EW staple in the 2010s, (King's) landing on our cover 10 times. But the Kit-Harington-speaks-after-the-Jon-Snow-twist! scoop required months of secrecy — and even a decoy cover story to throw off our own staff. (Sorry, Channing Tatum.) Recalls then writer James Hibberd: "After two years of worldwide deception, Harington was like a man in a confessional, so relieved at being able to unburden himself — and he never seemed more like the principled Jon Snow."
Entertainers of the Year
December 7, 2018
Staff debates were hottest when choosing the Entertainers of the Year. Here, the leading ladies of Crazy Rich Asians shared EOY honors with Cardi B, The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss, and the glorious women of Black Panther. Noted Lupita Nyong'o of Panther's female characters, "Their personal motivations are what leads them forward. They are not eye candy. Although we do look pretty damn fly, I must say!"
Oscar: Black Panther
February 1/8, 2019
With our Oscars issue going to press the same day that nominations were announced, two covers were mocked up, with and without Black Panther. The year before, former creative director Tim Leong had commissioned photography of a slew of Marvel props, including the Black Panther mask. Staring at a photo of the mask, then deputy design director Faith Stafford suggested that we dress up this potent prop with a bow tie. Stark and stylish.
Taylor Swift
May 17/24, 2019
"I did an actual interview with a human journalist!!" Tay tweeted, thanking then EW music editor Alex Suskind for "such a wonderful experience." The singer talked up her new album, Lover, and worked with staffers on the Easter-egg rich button choices for her jacket. Each represented one of her favorite things, including Friends, Selena Gomez, Mr. Rogers, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
August 2019
What was the biggest change in Entertainment Weekly history? No, it wasn't capping the E in our logo in 1992, it was going monthly in 2019. (Two slightly different cases of downsizing.) But we maintained the same level of superhero fascination and launched the new EW with five dynamic Arrowverse covers. Flash forward a few years, and we're still going for the gusto. (And Gustin.)
More Monthly Covers:
Oscars 2021
May 2021
We've obsessed over the Oscars since our first preview in 1990. Decades later, director Regina King and nominees Viola Davis and Chloé Zhao led a historic race. Davis, nominated for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, shared her favorite Oscars memory to date: "Getting dressed in 2017, when I won [for Fences]. I got dressed at home, and my mom saw me in the red Armani dress that I had on, and she wept."
Obi-Wan Kenobi
April 2022
A wise man in a galaxy far, far away once said, "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." He lives on — in a new Disney+ prequel series, and as the cover of Entertainment Weekly's final print issue. Oh, and if you want to read about the time star Ewan McGregor lost Obi-Wan's lightsaber, just click here.
February 16, 2022
It's not goodbye, it's see you online (even more). EW will continue to deliver eye-catching covers, such as this intimate shoot with The Batman costars Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. So visit EW.com, sign up for our newsletters, listen to our podcasts, follow us on social, and high-five us in the metaverse.