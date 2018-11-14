Lady Gaga delivers pizza and coffee to evacuees in wildfire shelters

Mother Monster observed World Kindness Day on Tuesday by delivering meals to those in need.

Days after being forced to flee her Malibu home due to the wildfires sweeping the state of California, Lady Gaga dropped in on a Red Cross shelter housing evacuees — and she didn’t come empty-handed. The 32-year-old superstar arrived with a stack of pizzas, in addition to coffee and gift cards, to give to those receiving care.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

She shared photos of her special delivery on her Instagram story, as well as messages of support for relief efforts and those who lost homes and possessions.

“Thank you to the Red Cross,” reads the text on one image, “for all you are doing to provide shelter, love, and mental health support to the people of California.”

Another photo shows Gaga posing with a group of evacuees with their claws raised in solidarity. “All we have is each other,” reads the text. “Kindness makes the world go round.”

“Today is my favorite day of the year — it’s World Kindness Day,” Gaga said in a brief video clip, in which she wore a baseball cap that showed off her Malibu pride. “I encourage you all to do one act of kindness even if it’s for yourself.”

This isn’t her first trip to the shelters. On Sunday, the “Joanne” singer visited a makeshift Red Cross facility at the Pacific Palisades High School, according to TMZ. Over the course of 90 minutes, she reportedly handed out gift cards, posed for photos, and sang to a 98-year-old woman in order to bolster the spirits of the evacuees.

“I extend my love,” Gaga told those seeking shelter. “I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone.”

A passionate advocate for mental health, Gaga urged those seeking treatment to speak to the mental health counselors available at the shelter, and also to “share your stories and talk to each other during this time.”

Lady Gaga is one of the hundreds of thousands of California residents who have been put in harm’s way by the massive wildfires that are continuing to spread across the state.

On Friday morning, the singer revealed on Instagram that she had evacuated from her home in Malibu. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, the A Star Is Born actress was seen packing up her things as smoke clouds hovered over the property.

She’s not the only rock star making sure that those affected by the wildfires are well-fed. Dave Grohl launched his new barbecue project — Backbeat BBQ — earlier this week by serving up brisket to members of the L.A. County Fire Department.

“To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night…thank you,” Grohl, 49, wrote on the Backbeat BBQ’s Instagram page. “It was an honor to cook for you. – Dave.”

The Camp Fire broke out on Thursday, killing at least 44 people and burning through 117,000 acres by Monday, according to the New York Times and CalFire. The fire has left several homes and other structures destroyed, and was only 30 percent contained by Monday.

As of Sunday night, 228 people remained missing, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said, according to the Associated Press. With that, friends and relatives accompanied authorities to search for their loved ones in the rubble of Paradise, the AP reported.

On Sunday, Honea announced that the death toll stood at 29. However, in a Monday update, Honea revealed that 10 more bodies had been found in Paradise and three had been discovered in nearby Concow. Miles away, the Woolsey Fire burned outside Los Angeles, after first sparking on Thursday and doubling in size overnight.

The Woolsey Fire has killed two people, injured three and burned through more than 90,000 acres, according to CalFire. It was 30 percent contained by Monday. Meanwhile, the Hill Fire ruined more than 4,500 acres in Ventura County, and was 85 percent contained by Monday.

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate since the massive blazes broke our last week, leaving many fleeing for their lives from the fast-moving flames. The Camp Fire has caused the most damage — and the most deaths — as its left medical staff to evacuate patients from hospitals, and families to leave everything behind for the sake of their lives.

Although thousands of firefighters are working to contain the blazes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that “strong offshore” winds and low humidity “will promote conditions highly favorable” for a continued spread of the fires.