Stan Lee probably would have enjoyed this.

In its front page obit for the Marvel Comics legend, the Gisborne Herald of New Zealand referred to the late Lee as Spike Lee — the African-American director responsible for the recent BlacKkKlansman and She’s Gotta Have It. The paper even ran a top-of-the-fold photo of the late Lee, who died Monday at 95.

At least Spike Lee seemed to take it in stride. He posted the front page of the paper on his Instagram account, with the message “God bless Stan Lee. Me? Not yet. And dat’s da ‘I’m still A Live, And Strivin’ Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

The late Lee, who edited and published Marvel Comics, was the mastermind behind Spider-Men, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, and the Black Panther, among many other comic book characters that went on to become the subjects of global blockbusters. Prior to his career in comics, he wrote obituaries for newspapers.

