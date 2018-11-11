John Rogers, president of Comic-Con International, dies

John Rogers, who was the longest-serving president of Comic-Con International, has died.

The San Diego Comic-Con twitter page announced the sad news on Saturday, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John Rogers, President of Comic-Con. John died on Saturday, November 10, 2018, as a result of complications from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.” No age was given.

Comic-Con, which has become an international destination each summer for movies and television, praised Rogers’ role in growing the convention to its current heights. “As our longest serving president, first elected in 1986 and re-elected every year since John’s tenure saw Comic-Con grow from a select gathering of fans to the largest and most prestigious convention of its kind in the world,” they wrote.

Comic-Con began in 1970 and Rogers was with the organization from 1978 on. Before serving as president, he had roles as both a Technical Coordinator and Films Coordinator.

John Rogers is survived by his wife Janet Tait, sister Barbara, and his brother David. The Comic-Con International social media accounted noted, “In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The American Brain Tumor Association or the American Civil Liberties Union.”