California wildfires force Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, more to evacuate homes

Kim Kardashian and Alyssa Milano were among the many stars forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires ripped through California late Thursday and into Friday.

In her Instagram story, Kardashian initially captured the Woolsey fire from above while riding in a private plane. After landing, the star realized the blaze had spread to her Hidden Hills neighborhood.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she captioned a series of images. “They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also had to flee her home, capturing the moment via an Instagram story showing her trunk packed, writing, “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner was forced to face the destruction of her property. According to TMZ, the star’s Malibu mansion was destroyed Friday afternoon.

Another fire in the Thousand Oaks (a community still reeling from a tragic mass shooting) and Newbury Park neighborhoods of Los Angeles threatened to destroy Milano’s home.

“I just had to evacuate my home from the fires,” Milano tweeted Thursday, adding, “I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.”

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

LeAnn Rimes, Melissa Etheridge, and Rainn Wilson also shared their brush with the disaster on social media, asking for prayers and sending support to rescue crews on the ground.

Saying MAJOR PRAYERS for the firefighters and the families effected by this #WoosleyFire

Our neighborhood had been evacuated. Everyone we know is safe at the moment. Sending LovE to all tonight. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) November 9, 2018

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

On Friday, Guillermo del Toro expressed his concern over the fire as it spread to the Malibu area. Noting that he had moved to safety, the filmmaker revealed that his San Fernando Valley home, which also contains his personal treasury, may be in danger of destruction.

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

Alanis Morisette also shared a frightening photo of plumes of smoke, though it is unknown whether her home has been affected.

Late into the day Friday, Lady Gaga documented her brush with the flames on Instagram.

“Evacuating early this morning,” she captioned a photo of smoke clouds surrounding her estate. “Sending my prayers to everyone today.”

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Will Smith expressed his horror in a similar post from the ground.

“That is very scary,” he said. “We are prepared to evacuate as soon as we get the word. If you are in an evacuation zone, go now.”

Lady Gaga/Instagram

The City of Calabasas’ official Twitter account said the Woolsey fire grew to more than 2,000 acres with zero percent containment. The Ventura County Fire Department has reported that more than 30,000 homes in the area are at risk.