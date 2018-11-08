Tamera Mowry-Housley and husband Adam Housley confirm niece killed in Thousand Oaks shooting

UPDATE: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley have confirmed that their niece was one of the victims of Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. “Our hearts are broken,” they said in a statement released via their representative, adding, “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

EARLIER: Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, are searching for information about their niece in the wake of a mass shooting Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks, California.

After a woman posted a tweet saying that her suitemate was still missing after the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, Mowry-Housley replied, “Ashley this is her aunt … Can you please DM me your information?”

The suitemate then replied, saying she had already made contact with The Real and Sister, Sister star’s husband and that there was “nothing new to report at the moment.”

According to other tweets from that same woman, a “handful of girls went to line dance” at the bar, and Mowry-Housley’s niece was apparently the only one unaccounted for.

Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information? — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

At least 12 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the country-western dance hall late Wednesday. The gunman is also dead.

Housley tweeted about his niece early Thursday morning, asking his followers for prayers. When one asked what to pray for, he replied, “My niece. A beautiful soul.”

Please pray if you believe….pray. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

My niece. A beautiful soul. https://t.co/HKXEWVbRV3 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo, Housley arrived at Los Robles Regional Medical Center searching for his niece, Alaina. “A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown,” she tweeted. “He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.”

@adamhousley arrived at the hospital searching for his niece Alaina. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor. — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

Housley said two of Alaina’s suite mates jumped through a broken window to escape and are at a hospital with major glass wounds. As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed “Hey! Get the [sic] down on the ground!” They told Housley they believe it was the gunman. — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

But they kept running toward houses near Los Robles Greens golf course, where they got help from residents. #Borderline — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he told the Times. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

EW has reached out to a representative for Mowry-Housley for comment.