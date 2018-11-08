Emma Watson reunited with her Harry Potter costar Tom Felton in a sweet Instagram post

Hermione and Malfoy are… friends?

Emma Watson posted a sweet Instagram post with her Harry Potter costar Tom Felton, congratulating him on his new Youtube series Origin, which comes out this month.

The smiling duo looked like a far cry from their famously contentious Harry Potter characters. The post featured a cute picture of the pair on the beach, followed by a video of them sharing a skateboard during which Felton tells Watson, “Easy with the wobbling!”

“Tom’s @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999,” Watson captioned the photo.

Felton stars in Origin with another Harry Potter co-star, Natalia Tena, who played Tonks. The sci-fi Youtube series follows a group of outsiders, each leaving their lives behind to get a fresh start on a new planet called Thea.

Watson was recently cast in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation, where she’ll play the eldest sister Meg in the Louisa May Alcott classic. The production recently began filming in Boston and also stars Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern.

