Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus welcome first child together

Diane Kruger is a mom!

The German-American actress and her boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, have welcomed their first child together, PEOPLE confirms.

No other details — including baby’s sex, name or birth date — are known.

While the new baby is the first child for Kruger, 42, Reedus is also a dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

Reps for the couple have not commented on the new addition.

Multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy to the outlet in May, after Kruger sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier that month by wearing a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event.

The new mom and Reedus, 49, met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

Kruger previously dated The Affair star Joshua Jackson (who costarred with Reedus and Kruger in Sky) for a decade before breaking up in summer 2016. Reedus was in a five-year relationship with model Christensen, 49, whom he split from in 2003.

Although the couple didn’t comment on their new addition throughout Kruger’s pregnancy, the actress has been spotted sporting a baby bump in the months since the news broke. In August, a then-pregnant Kruger was photographed out and about in N.Y.C.

The National Treasure star showed off her growing belly under a floral-print blouse with puffy sleeves, wearing loose maternity jeans and carrying a black handbag as she hailed a taxi.