Alec Baldwin arrested after allegedly punching man over parking dispute

Alec Baldwin was arrested on Friday and is being held by the NYPD 6th Precinct “pending charges of assault,” a NYPD spokesperson told EW.

According to Spectrum News NY1 and The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin allegedly got into a confrontation with a man over parking and subsequently punched the individual. Additional details were not yet available.

A rep for Baldwin had no comment.

Baldwin hosts The Alec Baldwin Show on ABC, and a rep for the network told EW, “His show will air as scheduled on Sunday 11/4 at 10 p.m.”

The actor had previous run-ins with the law. In 2014, Baldwin was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly riding his bike the wrong way up Fifth Avenue. In 1995, he was placed under citizens arrest, according to the Los Angeles Times, for allegedly punching a photographer documenting his homecoming with his wife at the time, Kim Basinger.

This story is developing.

