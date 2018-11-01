Pete Davidson joked about his failed engagement in an SNL promo and Ariana Grande responded

What’s tragedy plus just a couple weeks? For Pete Davidson, it’s material for an SNL promo.

In a teaser for this week’s episode with host Jonah Hill, Davidson jokingly proposed to musical guest Maggie Rogers.

“Hi Maggie, I’m Pete… You wanna get married?” a blue-haired Davidson asks the singer. When Rogers rejects him, Davidson quips, “0 for 3.”

The joke refers to his engagement to singer Ariana Grande, which the pair called off earlier this month.

Grande took to social media to respond shortly after the promo was posted online Thursday.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” Grande tweeted.

She followed that up with “thank u, next,” and then “.” in response to a fan who reacted to the promo by writing: “SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement.”

Grande eventually decided she wasn’t in the mood for a feud and deleted the tweets.

