Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-Year-Old model in new lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein is facing another allegation of sexual assault.

The disgraced movie producer, 66, was accused of sexually assaulting a Polish model and aspiring actress over a 10-year period beginning in 2002 when she was a 16-year-old aspiring actress.

The woman, who identified herself only as Jane Doe, alleges Weinstein had “lured her to his apartment and sexually assaulted her, and he continued to emotionally abuse and sexually harass her for nearly a decade.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman called the claims “preposterous.”

“This claim is preposterous and eventually, just as others have been exposed to be liars, this uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will be shown to be patently false,” he said.

In the court documents, the model alleged Weinstein promised her he could help her obtain a role in a film but that he “never did despite years of acting as the gatekeeper for and barrier to the industry because she would not give in to his sexual demands.”

The woman alleged Weinstein “aggressively and threateningly” demanded sexual relations with her and that he forced her to touch his genitals despite her protests, according to the court documents.

The actress also accused the movie producer of “continuously” contacting her from 2004 to 2005 with “verbal sexual advances and emphasizing that he held the keys to Hollywood” that continued until 2011 when she says she cut off all contact with him.

This latest allegation is part of a class action lawsuit against the Hollywood mogul in which multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has not yet filed his court response to the woman’s claims.

Weinstein was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degree as well as a criminal sexual act in the first degree in May. He pled not guilty in early June and is free on a $1 million bail with GPS monitoring, according to the Los Angeles Times.