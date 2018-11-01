Here are all the celebrities on the campaign trail for the midterm elections

If you were on the fence about voting in next week’s midterm elections, maybe an at-home visit from Will Ferrell will change your mind.
It’s common to see celebrities lend their voices to get-out-the-vote PSAs, or encouraging their fans to vote on social media. But in anticipation of Election Day next Tuesday, a number of stars are actually on the ground across the country, showing up at a candidate’s events or actually canvassing door to door.
Here’s a list of famous faces getting involved, that will be updated as Election Day nears:
Will Ferrell went door to door in Georgia, encouraging people to vote for Stacey Abrams for governor.
Oprah Winfrey also hit the campaign trail for Abrams, and gave a moving speech at a campaign event. She cheered along with campaigners chanting, “You get a vote! And you get a vote! And you get a vote!” while sitting down with the gubernatorial candidate.
Winfrey also went door to door, surprising at least one unsuspecting Georgia resident.
Michael B. Jordan was also in Georgia, going door to door to encourage black voters to participate in Tuesday’s election.
Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Liza Koshy went on a road trip through Texas, where there’s a heated Senate race taking place, to encourage people to vote.
Alyssa Milano phone banked in Halloween costumes for Ammar Campa-Najjar, who’s running for Senate in California’s 50th district.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson canvassed for Katie Porter, a congressional candidate in Orange County.
Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. is planning on canvassing door to door in his native Pennsylvania.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, and Kyra Sedgwick are all reportedly scheduled to attend rallies or canvass in the final days leading up to the election.
Progressive group Swing Left’s The Last Weekend event at New York City’s Cooper Union will feature Mark Ruffalo, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Sara Bareilles, among others.
Comments