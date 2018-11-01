Here are all the celebrities on the campaign trail for the midterm elections

If you were on the fence about voting in next week’s midterm elections, maybe an at-home visit from Will Ferrell will change your mind.

It’s common to see celebrities lend their voices to get-out-the-vote PSAs, or encouraging their fans to vote on social media. But in anticipation of Election Day next Tuesday, a number of stars are actually on the ground across the country, showing up at a candidate’s events or actually canvassing door to door.

Here’s a list of famous faces getting involved, that will be updated as Election Day nears:

Will Ferrell went door to door in Georgia, encouraging people to vote for Stacey Abrams for governor.

Will Ferrell has arrived in Atlanta to fire up young #GaDems! 🔥 We’ve got just 11 days to #GetItDone for @staceyabrams, @SarahRiggsAmico and Dems across the state. Sign up for a volunteer shift, and together WE will #TurnGaBlue➡️https://t.co/ncHl5WVslH pic.twitter.com/62JO9Perqk — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) October 26, 2018

Will Ferrell spent yesterday in Plains encouraging voters to vote early for @staceyabrams, @SarahRiggsAmico, and all #GADems. Find your early vote location here: https://t.co/aTVXrxPO8E After you vote early, sign up to volunteer: https://t.co/jGIScpYhl8 pic.twitter.com/df7g6gvrOO — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) October 26, 2018

Oprah Winfrey also hit the campaign trail for Abrams, and gave a moving speech at a campaign event. She cheered along with campaigners chanting, “You get a vote! And you get a vote! And you get a vote!” while sitting down with the gubernatorial candidate.

Oprah campaigning for Stacey Abrams: "I'm here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed … I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain." pic.twitter.com/BTMzw1F2co — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 1, 2018

“You get a vote! And you get a vote! And you get a vote!” the crowd chants as Oprah campaigns in Georgia for Democrat governor candidate Stacey Abrams. https://t.co/TD2i2VlFxk pic.twitter.com/nkzoDnoLcL — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 1, 2018

Winfrey also went door to door, surprising at least one unsuspecting Georgia resident.

Michael B. Jordan was also in Georgia, going door to door to encourage black voters to participate in Tuesday’s election.

I've been making surprise visits with @VotingWhileBLK in Georgia to talk to Black voters about how important it is to vote next Tuesday. Text VOTE to 225568 and I’ll hit you up with a message to tell you more about how you can join me ✊🏿 #VotingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/r7W8T51VMC — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 31, 2018

Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Liza Koshy went on a road trip through Texas, where there’s a heated Senate race taking place, to encourage people to vote.

Alyssa Milano phone banked in Halloween costumes for Ammar Campa-Najjar, who’s running for Senate in California’s 50th district.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson canvassed for Katie Porter, a congressional candidate in Orange County.

Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. is planning on canvassing door to door in his native Pennsylvania.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, and Kyra Sedgwick are all reportedly scheduled to attend rallies or canvass in the final days leading up to the election.

Progressive group Swing Left’s The Last Weekend event at New York City’s Cooper Union will feature Mark Ruffalo, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Sara Bareilles, among others.