Crazy Rich Asians may have struck gold at the box office, but as the hit’s stars Constance Wu and Jimmy O. Yang point out in their PSA above, when it comes to Asian-American voters, the numbers are nowhere near as impressive.

In the Asian-American-targeted video, the pair cites a 2012 post-election survey that showed only 56 percent of those eligible in the community registered to vote, with just 84 percent of those registered actually heading to the polls.

The two hope to increase those numbers during the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6, and in the PSA, they note how easy it is to make their goal happen — even if voting can’t happen online, as Yang learns to his dismay. “Who goes outside anymore?” he wonders. “You can do everything online. I just bought lettuce online yesterday.”

Wu and Yang created the video in a partnership with the New Virginia Majority and We Stand United campaigns. For Asian-American voters in need of assistance, they offer a hotline number — 888-API-VOTE — that can help anyone speaking English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Urdu, Hindi, or Bengali.

