Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcome a daughter

A mini Lizzie McGuire has arrived!

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25, according to their birth announcement on Instagram Monday.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The Younger actress, 31, is also a proud mama to 6½-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma, 31, had kept fans updated on her pregnancy since announcing in June that they were expecting a “little princess.” The couple has been dating since early 2017.

Their new addition came just in time as Duff had been preparing for her baby’s arrival and was ready for her pregnancy to be over. “Yo … your hotel stay is up little girl,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 23.

She also previously joked on Aug. 16, “Hurry it on up damnit,” and told PEOPLE in mid-September that she was “a little over it” in regards to pregnancy and ready for her daughter to arrive.

“But it is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens,” she explained. “I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

Duff shared a video from her sex reveal in late June, which was held on Mother’s Day and saw family and friends pulling cannons that exploded in a sea of pink smoke and confetti.

The mother of two also teased the first initial of her daughter’s name that month. “Baby B is growing … growing is nice with you,” she posted on Instagram, later revealing that B was a clue and not just a reference to Koma’s given last name of Bair.

“It’s unique but it’s not too weird,” she explained to PEOPLE of the moniker. “The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’ ”

While being pregnant again six years after her first child was chock full of ups and downs, Duff made sure to stop and smell the roses — literally.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” the actress and singer recently shared. “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some tough long days but it sure is special.”

“Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol,” Duff joked. “Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gonna crush it for you baby B. You have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you.”

Duff previously shared that she was more than ready to be a mom to a baby girl — just like sister Haylie Duff, who welcomed her second daughter, Lulu Gray, on June 5.

“My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly,” Duff told Ryan Seacrest in a phone interview for On Air in June. “But for the past six years I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff.”

But Luca was still getting used to the fact that he was going to soon be a big brother. “The beginning was a little … he was surprised. And now he’s warming up to the idea,” Duff said during a June appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“He told his friend at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey,” she joked.