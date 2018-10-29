Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon wore 'I'm With Stupid' T-shirts to the World Series

The Dodgers-Red Sox match-up wasn’t the only rivalry happening at this year’s World Series.

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon kept their long-running “feud” going strong at Game 5 in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts with arrows pointing at one another.

Damon wore a red shirt paired with a Red Sox cap, while Kimmel opted for Dodgers blue.

They were joined at the game by Damon’s fellow Massachusetts native and Red Sox fan Ben Affleck — who didn’t participate in the T-shirt stunt, but did show his allegiance with a Red Sox cap — as well as Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup. Joe Jonas, Lil Wayne, Conan O’Brien, Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann were also among the stars spotted in the stands at Sunday night’s game.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers 5-1, making them this year’s World Series champions. Damon and Kimmel’s feud, however, remains in extra innings.

