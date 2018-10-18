Banksy reveals 'Girl With Balloon' shredding stunt malfunctioned in mysterious video

Going, going, almost gone.

The unbelievable shredding prank orchestrated by the elusive graffiti artist Banksy did not go according to plan, according to a video shared this week by the artist himself.

In the YouTube clip titled “Shred The Love,” a hooded figure is shown constructing the device and nailing it into the frame surrounding “Girl With Balloon.” “In rehearsals it worked every time,” a caption says as footage is shown of a copy of the artwork being shredded entirely.

He later shared footage of shocked auction attendees reacting to the stunt alongside the Picasso quote, “The urge to destroy is also a creative urge.”

Earlier this month, “Girl With Balloon” sold for a whopping $1.4 million during a record-breaking auction at Sotheby’s in London. But in a jaw-dropping twist, the iconic piece was immediately destroyed by a shredding device located inside the frame.

Known for stirring up controversy, the British activist summed up the moment in an Instagram post.

“Going, going, gone…” he captioned a photo showing the graphic splitting into pieces.

In the aftermath of the art bid, speculation arose as to whether or not Sotheby’s was in on the antic, something Banksy returned to Instagram to clarify.

“Some people think the auction house were in on it, they weren’t,” he wrote.

The trademark item was purchased by an anonymous bidder through an in-person representative. According to The New York Times, they have chosen to keep the artwork, which has been renamed, “Love Is in the Bin.”