Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to be a family of three!

The royal couple are expecting their first child together, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

The happy news comes five months after their royal wedding on May 19. The pair began dating in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date and were first revealed as a couple in October 2016. During their high-speed, long-distance courtship, Harry and Meghan spent time together at each other’s respective homes in London and Toronto, where Markle filmed Suits. They now reside at Kensington Palace.

The royal couple are currently in Australia for their first royal tour together. They touched down in Sydney, Australia, early Monday local time. And just like their very first appearance together last year at the Invictus Games in Toronto, they arrived hand-in-hand.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, issued a statement via Kensington Palace, saying: “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple — as are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the palace says.

Senior members of the royal family who were in attendance at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on Friday were able to congratulate the couple in person.

The newest royal will be joining an adorable set of cousins. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been stealing the spotlight since they were welcomed into the world (including on Meghan and Harry’s wedding day!). And baby Prince Louis, 6 months, will be the perfect playmate for his new cousin.

The royal couple have talked openly about their desire to start a family — with Prince Harry playfully shooting down a suggestion that he should have five children!

“Of course,” Harry said when asked about baby plans after the pair got engaged. “You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

During an outing in March, the couple met a husband-and-wife team who make innovative and hypoallergenic baby products. Pointing to the products, Meghan said: “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing!”

Meghan and Harry both share a love of children, and they are both godparents to several of their friends’ children. They always find a special way to connect with young kids during official outings and both support charities that work to better the lives of children all over the world.

Prince Harry has also had plenty of experience being around children as uncle to William’s three children. On his wedding day, both he and Meghan were captivated by the youngest members of their wedding party.

“They wanted to see their family and see the kids and be together,” Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE. “So when it was time to take a photo, it was really easy and harmonious and joyful, and Harry was playing with the kids.”