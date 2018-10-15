Amy Schumer, Lesley Ann Warren among women featured in new sexual assault documentary

Actresses Amy Schumer and Lesley Ann Warren are among several Hollywood women that will be in an upcoming documentary about the prevalence of sexual assault.

At the premiere of Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Jones’ one-woman show Sell/Buy/Date at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center’s Renberg Theater at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Sunday, Warren told EW that she had recently recounted her personal experience with sexual assault as part of the new documentary.

“All kinds of people are doing it, including Amy Schumer. There are so many high-profile women in there talking about their own experiences,” Warren said. “Hopefully it will have a resounding impact.”

The project, which Warren said will be largely first-person narratives, does not yet have a name or a release date. However, the actress expects that more information will be public soon.

“Right now, they’re being very protective of the people that are speaking out in it, which is a great thing,” Warren said. “I think the plan is to make it a documentary for theaters or even a docuseries for Netflix.”

Several other women who have been vocal about the #MeToo movement — including Debra Messing and Rosario Dawson — also attended the event, which was co-hosted by actresses Laverne Cox, Rashida Jones, and Lily Tomlin. Sell/Buy/Date explores the nuances of sex work through a series of vignettes and originally premiered at the Manhattan Theater Club in late 2016. On the red carpet, Jones carried Michele Pred bag with neon tubing sewn onto the front that read, “Believe Women,” a common phrase used in support of Christine Blasey Ford during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Sell/Buy/Date runs at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center through Nov. 3.

