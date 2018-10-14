Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande call off their engagement, break up

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s summer of love has come to an end.

After first going public with their relationship in May, the pop singer, 25, and the Saturday Night Live star, 24, got serious quickly, getting tattoos in tribute to each other and announcing their engagement within a few short weeks of dating. They even made their red carpet debut at this August’s MTV Video Music Awards, where Grande performed.

But the fast-paced relationship proved to be short-lived, with news breaking Sunday that the pair called off their engagement and ended their relationship. TMZ originally reported the news, and a source close to Grande confirmed it to PEOPLE, saying the decision was mutual.

“It was way too much too soon,” the source told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

As of Sunday evening, Grande’s Instagram still featured numerous photographs of Davidson.

Grande has been going through a difficult time since her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 in September. She was driven to turn off comments on her Instagram account when trolls attacked her, blaming her for the rapper’s death. She shared a heartfelt message for Miller after his passing, writing, “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and i always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

The pop star recently canceled her appearance on the season premiere of SNL due to “emotional reasons.” She also opted out of appearing at the 2018 Emmys, with her reps issuing a statement that read, “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande was open about experiencing anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman tour in May 2017.

In the last several weeks, she wrote a flurry of personal tweets, including one on Sept. 27 that said, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

Still, Grande and Davidson have appeared to be quite close recently, with Davidson referencing her and their relationship in a segment on “Weekend Update” during SNL’s Sept. 29 season premiere.

Davidson’s reps did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for confirmation.

