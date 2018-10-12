Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at star-studded royal wedding

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!

On Friday, the longtime couple tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (the same venue where Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May).

Eugenie, who arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle to wed her longtime love in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, served as her maid of honor.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the chapel with their sweet bride party in tow, including Eugenie’s second cousins, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who served (yet again!) as an adorable page boy and bridesmaid.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, cousins Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Several of the couple’s celebrity friends were also in attendance.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will have a short carriage procession through the streets of Windsor, leaving Castle Hill and proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate. It is markedly shorter than Harry and Meghan’s carriage ride, which saw thousands of well-wishers lining the streets.

The couple also followed in Harry and Meghan’s footsteps by inviting 1,200 members of the public from across the U.K. for a a close-up view of their nuptials.

Eugenie and Jack will then join their 800 guests for a luncheon reception, which will be hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Later this evening, guests will attend a black tie reception at Royal Lodge, the royal residence of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The party will continue on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, began dating more than seven years ago after being introduced by friends at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier when the royal was still at Newcastle University. They have since been back there for vacations.

“He is a really lovely chap,” a family friend told PEOPLE last year of Jack. “They adore each other and are really serious.”

When Eugenie, who is a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, left London in 2013 for New York, where she worked for online auction house Paddle8 for a few of years, the couple endured long separations. “He’s not a jet-setty type,” said the friend, but they kept up with each other via Skype. Crucially, “They have lots of lovely friends” supporting them too, added the pal.

Jack is already a fixture among the royal family. In addition to attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year, he has attended Royal Ascot, a royal family tradition, and Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding.

“It was quite a big thing to go to. They looked very happy,” longtime royals photographer Mark Stewart previously told PEOPLE, adding that he is comfortable in the company of Eugenie’s parents Fergie and Andrew: “They appear to be very fond of him.”

Despite some expectation that he might work in the financial district of London, Jack headed off in a different direction: the hospitality trade. After getting his feet wet working in pubs, he caught the eye of London restaurateur Piers Adam, who asked him to join the team at the trendy Markham Inn. He is also the manager of Mahiki nightclub, which used to be popular with the young royals – including Eugenie’s cousins William and Harry.

Jack “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”

And Eugenie “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother,” another friend said.