6 extremely surreal moments from Kanye West's meeting with President Trump

Ardent Donald Trump supporter Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday for a sit-down with the president. The rapper had been on hand to witness the signing of the Music Modernization Act, a bill reforming music copyright laws, before stopping by the Oval Office to chat with his favorite politician.

As expected, the highly publicized event produced its fair share of puzzling moments. Here are the standouts:

"I love this guy right here." Kanye West hugs President @realDonaldTrump during a meeting in the Oval Office. https://t.co/FYu67S3PMm pic.twitter.com/Cpb4PQhTx9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

West gifted Trump with a Superman cape: When West arrived at the Oval Office, he greeted Trump with a hug before informing those in attendance that he had presented the president with “a Superman cape” to aid him in his crime-fighting efforts. West referenced the iconic comic book character again when he discussed his preference for wearing a MAGA hat. “There was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman,” he shared.

SEBASTIAN SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

The Grammy winner alluded to the president as a father figure: “My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy,” West said while appearing alongside Trump. “It’s beautiful, though.”

West slams Saturday Night Live and liberals: Last Month, while appearing on Saturday Night Live, West delivered an unscripted tirade as the show came to a close, in which he endorsed the former reality host. Trump later tweeted in support of the shocking move.

Just as he did during his recent appearance on the sketch program, the Chicago native sported “Make America Great Again” hat while noting, “they tried to scare me to not wear this hat.”

“What I need SNL and liberals to improve on is, if he don’t look good, we don’t look good,” he said on Thursday. “He has to be the freshest, the flyest, have the flyest planes. He has to look good!” West said. “When we make everything in China and not America, we’re cheating on our country.”

Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

West accuses black people of being “caught up” in racism: Thirteen years after his jaw-dropping declaration that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” during a live telethon dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Katrina, West says he fell prey to a “victimized mentality.”

“I was very emotional and I was programmed to think from a victimized mentality. A welfare mentality,” he said before expressing the belief that black people “get caught up in the idea of racism.”

West dropped the F-bomb during a head-scratching ramble: The 41-year-old launched into a long-winded soliloquy in which he claimed he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder (explaining his issues actually stem from sleep deprivation) and deemed his belief system something akin to “fine wine.”

“Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today,” West said. “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf—er like (me).”

West also brushed aside the fight for tougher gun laws. “The problem is illegal guns, illegal guns is the problem,” he said. “Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms.”

Trump endorses West for president: Seemingly pleased with the musician’s comments, Trump declared, “He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it,” before adding he “could very well be” a future presidential candidate.”

To which West replied, “Only after 2024.”