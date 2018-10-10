Austin Powers star Verne Troyer's cause of death ruled a suicide by alcohol intoxication

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer’s death has been ruled a suicide six months after his death.

Troyer, who was 49, died from sequelae of alcohol intoxication, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

The manner of his death has been ruled as a suicide, according to the office.

The actor, who was best-known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films opposite Mike Myers, was rushed to the hospital in early April for a “reported poisoning.”

Three weeks later, Troyer was pronounced dead at the hospital on April 21.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” his family confirmed in a statement shared on Instagram and Facebook Saturday.

“Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing,” the statement continued.

Adding, “Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

Troyer was born with achondroplasia dwarfism which caused him to stop growing at 2’8”.

In April 2017, the actor was hospitalized for alcohol addiction. The star addressed his ongoing struggles with alcohol at the time.

“I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation,” Troyer said in a statement to PEOPLE last April. “As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

Troyer’s big acting break came in 1999 with the role of Mini-Me in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, for which he portrayed a misbehaving version of Mike Myers’ character Dr. Evil. Troyer also reprised his role in the 2002 sequel, Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Other acting credits include roles in Men in Black, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He also starred in VH1’s The Surreal Life in 2005.