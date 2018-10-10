Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice to be deported following prison release

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice won’t be returning home after his prison sentence is up.

Teresa Giudice‘s husband will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his prison sentence, PEOPLE has confirmed. A judge ruled on the order in immigration court Wednesday morning. Teresa was not in court, and Joe has 30 days to appeal the decision.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” the judge announced at the hearing, according to RadarOnline. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. He is set to be released in 2019.

A rep for Bravo could not be immediately reached.

In June, James J. Leonard Jr., their family attorney, told PEOPLE Joe’s immigration status was still pending. (He declined to comment on Wednesday’s news.)

“Mr. Giudice has immigration counsel who are and have been working aggressively on his behalf so that he can return home to his wife and four young daughters and we remain optimistic that that is how this will end,” he said.

During January’s RHONJ reunion, Teresa remained optimistic when asked about the possibility that her husband would be sent back to Italy — and implied she’d move there with him.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” said Teresa, 46. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes as her husband and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. The couple share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

In May, a source told PEOPLE the two couldn’t wait to “be a family again.”

“These last few years have been tough on everybody,” the insider said, adding that Teresa and Joe “can’t wait to be reunited.”