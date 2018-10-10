Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating, source says

Channing Tatum has a new lady in his life.

The Magic Mike actor, 38, is dating singer Jessie J, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s very new,” the insider says. Tatum’s rep has not commented; a rep for Jessie J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of the pair’s budding relationship comes just six months after Tatum announced his split from actress Jenna Dewan in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

A social media user wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he had seen Tatum and Jessie J at a mini-golf course.

“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a—hole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user tweeted.

He added more details of the outing in subsequent tweets, writing, “They had a body guard and a few other people.”

Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀. We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing somebody to love with the radio at the end of the course. — Medium Mon (@maurerpower172) October 6, 2018

Tatum and Dewan, 37, made a joint statement confirming their split on both of their social media accounts in April.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the statement read. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” it continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The two share a 5-year-old daughter, Everly.