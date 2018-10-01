Cardi B released from jail after turning herself in on misdemeanor assault charges

Cardi B surrendered to police on Monday morning and was subsequently arrested, PEOPLE confirms. The rapper, who was booked in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens, New York, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and will be arraigned Oct. 29, the NYPD confirms to PEOPLE. Cardi B “turned herself in today at the 109 Precinct,” a public information office tells PEOPLE, where she was fingerprinted and had a mugshot taken before leaving around 11:45 a.m.

While entering the police station, she was seen wearing a tan-colored skirt with a thigh-high slit, as well as a white blouse and heels. A source close to the rapper told the New York Post‘s Page Six that Cardi chose to “head down to the precinct to claim her name and innocence.”

According to the New York Times and TMZ, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in August, when two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband, Migos rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them. Sources close to Cardi previously denied that she was involved in the attack, according to TMZ. While the bartenders were reportedly injured during the brawl, both women declined to receive medical treatment.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks,” Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims tells PEOPLE in a statement. “But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”

A rep for the rapper did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Just two days prior, Cardi took the stage at Global Citizen Fest, her first big performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in early July.

During the performance she came out in a bright red outfit, and performed all of her biggest hits, opening with “Drip” and ending with her first big hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

“I’m nervous, I’m sweaty, it’s all right though, I’m here!” she said during the performance, before later adding that her asthma was acting up.

During the performance, Cardi made absolutely no mention about the drama between herself and Nicki Minaj, which culminated earlier this month in an explosive physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

However, towards the end of her performance, she did give an impassioned speech about how people needed to vote. As an illustration of how important it is to uphold your civic duty, Cardi admitted that she didn’t vote during the last presidential election because she thought “that person ain’t gon win… now look!”

She then introduced a video of Michelle Obama telling everyone to get out and vote.