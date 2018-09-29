Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk in star-studded Hamptons wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married!

The actress is saying “I do” to Brad Falchuk in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons on Saturday. The event is currently underway.

Falchuk was photographed earlier in the day as he drove himself in his red car to the ceremony. Following behind were several of their guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.

Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr. was also photographed arriving for the nuptials.

The wedding comes just days after Paltrow celebrated her 46th birthday.

In January, Paltrow and the Glee co-creator, 47, announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

In the magazine spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called her fiancé the “man I was meant to be with.”

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said on why she’s now ready to tie the knot with Falchuk. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

The mother of two debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring that same month at the Producers Guild Awards.

Paltrow previously opened up about her big day, saying she was excited to plan her wedding.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.

Falchuk, 46, has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013.