Chris Williams and Bayleigh Dayton reveal miscarriage after getting engaged on Big Brother season finale

A young couple who met while filming Big Brother got good and bad news in quick succession this week.

On Wednesday night, contestant Chris “Swaggy” Williams proposed to girlfriend Bayleigh Dayton live on CBS during the finale of season 20 of the show, but just two days later, the pair shared on Instagram that Dayton had miscarried their first baby together.

“At the end of this process … I was like, I want to spend my life with this boy. There’s no question about it,” Dayton, 25, said into the camera.

Williams continued, “Regardless, people keep saying that I proposed because she was pregnant, but that’s not the case at all … Going through that process and creating a child but also losing a child with her made me realize that this is my girl, and I’m going to marry her. I don’t care if we’ve been together for 23 days … This is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with so I’m going to propose to her.”

The groom-to-be wrote in the video’s caption: “We know the rumors going around. Bayleigh and I were so excited to be parents. 6 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, circumstances happen and we had a miscarriage. I wanna thank the HIVE for taking care of my Fiancé in the jury house during her hospital visits, and I wanna thank both of our families for keeping me sane afterwards. Also, a thanks to CBS for making sure she was taken care of properly 💞 Love you all 🙏 Thank you for your support.”

The proposal started when host Julie Chen turned to the couple, asking Dayton, “The two of you spent 23 days together 24/7, and you have been apart 76 days. Bayleigh, what’s it like to see Swaggy after so much time apart?”

“He’s beautiful,” replied Dayton, wearing a hot pink dress and bold matching lipstick.

CBS

In a bright red suit jacket and black pants, Williams gave his own update. “I’m still very much in love with Bayleigh 100 percent,” he said. “There’s been a lot of stuff that’s been going on in the real world that you haven’t known. I went to your parents’ wedding anniversary. I spent a lot of time with them. I played golf with your dad every single weekend.”

Williams then got out of his chair and crossed over to Dayton. “Remember on day 10, I did this exact same gesture, and you yelled at me because you said, ‘You’re not a man. Take charge. If you want something, be a man and stand up.’ Remember that?” he said. “So I asked you to be my girlfriend. You said yes. Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you love me and wanted to be with me forever made me realize that girlfriend wasn’t enough, honestly.”

“Shut up,” Dayton said in disbelief as Williams dropped to one knee and pulled out a ring. Their fellow contestants cheered.

RELATED: Big Brother and The Amazing Race Alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting First Child

Williams gushed, “In front of millions around the world, I don’t really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. And I don’t really know what my future holds, but I do know I want you in it.”

She exclaimed, “Yeah!” before he even popped the question — and answered, “Yes, yes, yes!” once he did.

The happy duo kissed as Chen narrated, “Alright, it’s official. We have an engagement.”