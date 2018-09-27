Cher's mansion swarmed by police as they arrest man living there on drug charges

A man was arrested at Cher’s California home on Thursday afternoon.

Ventura County detectives were called to the Malibu residence after learning that the 23-year-old man — who is reportedly Cher’s assistant’s son — was related to a recent drug overdose that occurred in Thousand Oaks, California.

“The target of the search warrant is Donovan Ruiz,” Sgt. Eric Buschow confirmed to PEOPLE. “His arrest is related to a narcotics overdose that occurred within the last two weeks.”

Ruiz lives at the residence, according to police.

Garo Kuredjian, a captain with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, told PEOPLE that investigators determined Ruiz was responsible for supplying narcotics to a victim, who later died of an overdose in mid-September.

While it was confirmed that the arrest happened at Cher’s residence, Sgt. Buschow explained that the 72-year-old singer had nothing to do with the incident, which involved several patrol cars, fire trucks, and ambulances on the scene.

Investigators are still on the scene serving the search warrant, and Ruiz has been taken into custody.

Although TMZ was the first to report the news and claimed that Ruiz was Cher’s assistant’s son, Ventura County detectives could not confirm the relationship between him and Cher.

Cher was not at home during Thursday’s incident. She is currently in the middle of her international tour, with her next show slated for Sept. 28 in Brisbane, Australia.

The glittery performer recently spoke to PEOPLE about embracing her offstage persona and style at home.

“It’s not a difference in exactly who I am, but it’s a heightened reality. You know, you can’t go around being glamorous Cher all the time,” she says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

“I go around just in my sweatpants. I don’t go around in makeup, I have my hair in a ponytail — I like my off time,” the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner adds. “I like not being glamorous. I like just being grubby.”