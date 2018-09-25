Will Smith bungee-jumped out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon for his 50th birthday

Will Smith is facing his fears for his 50th birthday.

The actor celebrated half a century on earth Tuesday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon, all while live-streaming the feat on his YouTube channel.

The video was hosted by Smith’s longtime friend and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Alfonso Ribiero, and Smith’s family was also on hand for the 1,000-foot leap, including mom Caroline; wife Jada Pinkett-Smith; and kids Trey, Jaden, and Willow.

The stunt was live-streamed to raise awareness and donations for Global Citizen’s education campaigns. The organization is known for its commitment to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Smith decided to perform the jump as a way to overcome fears, after previously being afraid to walk near the edge of the canyon when visiting with his family when he was young. “I’ve made it a point in my life to attack anything that I’m scared of,” Smith said in the live stream.

Though he was justifiably afraid, Smith is no stranger to extreme challenges. In anticipation of the jump, Smith posted a video of his first time bungee-jumping in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where he was shocked to learn he’d only have a cord and some towels to protect him.

Fans and celebrities alike reacted to the awe-inspiring video on social media:

Will Smith got the whole world watching him jump out a helicopter and for my birthday I had trouble getting 8 of my friends into a restaurant at the same time. #WillSmithTheJump — Who are you? (@jelaniforshort) September 25, 2018

Me looking at this live wishing I was a part of Will’s family. #WillSmithTheJump pic.twitter.com/smQl6zgDHk — S.I.N (@LOVNADVICE) September 25, 2018

I'm just in awe family. Awe. I was just expecting a jump, then done. But we actually out here with a Psychologist, a Physicist, an Omaze Winner, West Philly Jordans, Alfonso, A Medicine Man, and they even got TREY SMITH out the house! #WillSmithTheJump — Alex Nemo Hanse (@IamthATGreat) September 25, 2018

You need terror to experience bliss..It's spectacular! Fear traps you..The freedom to just be and do.. is exhilarating…Life is hard you might get hurt but you still got to commit…Don't hesitate go…You can't experience the joy that is intended if you don't. #WillSmithTheJump pic.twitter.com/kIU7K4gBwJ — Nicole Howard (@SisStayReady) September 25, 2018

For my 50th birthday I plan on live streaming how uncomfortable I feel being at my own birthday party. The fear and horror will be as much if not more than Will Smith's heli-bungee. #WillSmithTheJump — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 26, 2018

This #WillSmithTheJump is a MAJOR MAJOR tipping point moment for social media. This proves networks aren’t needed anymore — Livin My ?uest life (@questlove) September 25, 2018

Watch the full stream of Smith’s birthday jump above.