Will Smith bungee-jumped out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon for his 50th birthday

Esme Douglas
September 25, 2018 at 08:24 PM EDT

Will Smith is facing his fears for his 50th birthday.

The actor celebrated half a century on earth Tuesday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon, all while live-streaming the feat on his YouTube channel.

The video was hosted by Smith’s longtime friend and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Alfonso Ribiero, and Smith’s family was also on hand for the 1,000-foot leap, including mom Caroline; wife Jada Pinkett-Smith; and kids Trey, Jaden, and Willow.

The stunt was live-streamed to raise awareness and donations for Global Citizen’s education campaigns. The organization is known for its commitment to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Smith decided to perform the jump as a way to overcome fears, after previously being afraid to walk near the edge of the canyon when visiting with his family when he was young. “I’ve made it a point in my life to attack anything that I’m scared of,” Smith said in the live stream.

Though he was justifiably afraid, Smith is no stranger to extreme challenges. In anticipation of the jump, Smith posted a video of his first time bungee-jumping in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where he was shocked to learn he’d only have a cord and some towels to protect him.

Fans and celebrities alike reacted to the awe-inspiring video on social media:

Watch the full stream of Smith’s birthday jump above.

