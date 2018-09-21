Here's what you need to know about SNL's newest cast member, Ego Nwodim

Dana Patrick

Saturday Night Live

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
NBC
placeholder
Esme Douglas
September 21, 2018 at 04:01 PM EDT

Saturday Night Live has announced the latest addition to the season 44 cast, Ego Nwodim.

Nwodim, whose first name is pronounced like “Eggo waffle,” will replace featured player Luke Null, who left the cast this year after only one season.

Nwodim, who originally hails from Baltimore, previously graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in biology and has been a regular cast member at the Los Angeles UCB theater, where she performed her one-woman show, “Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me.” Nwodim was also featured in 2016 JFL New Faces Characters showcase and the 2016 CBS Diversity Showcase.

Nwodim’s casting news comes with the news that Bowen Yang, Alan Linic, Alison Gates, and Eli Mandel have been added to SNL‘s writing staff.

Before you see Nwodim on the Adam Driver and Kanye West hosted season premiere of the variety show next weekend, watch her turn in the hilarious Funny or Die sketch, “Women Who Didn’t Love Wonder Woman Support Group,” below.

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Micheals.
type
TV Show
seasons
43
Genre
Comedy
Rating
TV-14
run date
10/11/75
creator
Lorne Michaels
Network
NBC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Saturday Night Live

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now