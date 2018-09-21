Google's newest Doodle celebrates Mister Rogers Neighborhood'

It’s a beautiful day to head back to Fred Rogers’ neighborhood.

Google is doing just that with its newest Google Doodle in honor of the 51st anniversary of his iconic children’s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The first episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was taped on September 21, 1967, in Pittsburgh and continued on until 2000.

Google’s stop-motion animation tribute begins as a recreation of the show’s intro, with the familiar aerial shot of Mister Roger’s neighborhood, before he — and a few of his favorite neighbors take a trolley ride through the neighborhood in what becomes a celebration of unity and storybook fantasy as a diverse group of children hold hands and wave to a king and queen they pass on their journey. Through the video, Mister Rogers sings his favorite tune, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” before ending with a familiar message.

The video ends with Mister Rogers reminding the children, “You help to make each day a special day by just your being yourself. There’s nobody in the whole world who’s exactly like you and people can like you exactly as you are.”

The anniversary comes three months after the release of the critically celebrated Won’t You Be My Neighbor, a documentary that celebrated the life and career of the late children’s programming star and three months after his wife’s memorable interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Joanne Rogers speed the much-needed message of love.