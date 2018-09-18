Jessica Simpson expecting third child with Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is adding another member to her family!

The singer and fashion designer is expecting her third child — a baby girl! — with husband Eric Johnson, she announced on Instagram Monday morning with a photo set of her two kids Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, revealing the baby’s sex.

“SURPRISE … ” Simpson, 38, captioned the first image of her kids looking stoked to pop two large polka-dot balloons to find out if they were having a brother or a sister.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she added alongside a snap of her kids surrounded by smaller pink balloons, which presumably came from the large balloon that Ace was holding previously. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Simpson opened up to Entertainment Tonight in April about her marriage of four years and the couple’s two kids, admitting she had “baby fever” but that having another child “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle.”

“We always practice,” joked the actress and singer, revealing they “don’t really know” if they’ll have a third child but that she is “very attracted” to her former NFL player husband, 39.

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she said, noting the perk that “all the attention” is shared between the couple.

Simpson seemed to have had a change of heart over the past year. In May 2017, she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t pregnant, despite rumors swirling that she and Johnson were expecting a third bundle of joy.

“We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus,” she joked, leading DeGeneres, 60, to quickly reply, “I’m not touching that.”

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” Simpson added as a photo of her and her adorable family appeared on the screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”