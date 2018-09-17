Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are writing another movie

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife and writing partner Emily V. Gordon have had a crazy year.

The couple was nominated for an Oscar for writing the script for The Big Sick, the critically acclaimed romcom loosely based on the beginning of their real-life courtship.

When Nanjiani attended the Emmys today, PeopleTV’s Rosci Diaz and JD Heyman caught up with him on the (gold) carpet and asked if he’s planning to make another film with his wife. “Yeah, I hope so. We’re writing another thing together, and hopefully we’ll get to make it,” he revealed.

Nanjiani is busy starring in Silicon Valley, and Gordon is adapting the bestselling novel The Nest for Amazon’s film studio, but Nanjiani specified that their work together will still be a priority.

“I’d love to sort of keep doing the same thing. I’d love to act in stuff and then just write with [Gordon] and hopefully make our own movies,” Nanjiani explained.

Watch the full PeopleTV interview in the clip above.