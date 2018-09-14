Michigan high school goes viral for their movie, TV, and meme-inspired ID photos

sydneyg1/Twitter
It’s a tradition for seniors at North Farmington High School in the Detroit suburbs to go all out for their student ID photos, dressing up as their favorite movie and TV characters, celebrities, or memes for their pictures, and this year was no exception.
The class of 2019 went viral for flawlessly mimicking everyone from the Princess of Genovia herself, to Elle Woods, Wendy Williams, and everyone in between.
Check out some of our favorites below and follow #NFID19 for a complete listing of the class’ hilarious getups.
