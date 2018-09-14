Michigan high school goes viral for their movie, TV, and meme-inspired ID photos

It’s a tradition for seniors at North Farmington High School in the Detroit suburbs to go all out for their student ID photos, dressing up as their favorite movie and TV characters, celebrities, or memes for their pictures, and this year was no exception.

The class of 2019 went viral for flawlessly mimicking everyone from the Princess of Genovia herself, to Elle Woods, Wendy Williams, and everyone in between.

Check out some of our favorites below and follow #NFID19 for a complete listing of the class’ hilarious getups.

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 — Alexis Vlada🇷🇺 (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like… #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018