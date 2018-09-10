Meryl Streep's reactions to this intense U. S. Open game are the stuff of great drama

At the 2018 U. S. Open, Meryl Streep defended her meme champion title.

As Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic took down Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday in New York City, the internet went wild for another star in the mix: Meryl Streep.

It was an intense game between two top tennis players. Djokovic eventually clinched the victory 6-7-6 to capture his 14th Grand Slam title. But Del Potro certainly gave Djokovic a run for his money.

Captured by the cameras courtside, Streep was clearly on the edge of her seat — and in distress. And the internet was quick to recognize the meme potential.

It was a little like a play within a play, with every move unfolding on her face.

You’ll see Streep get emotive in character in the upcoming second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies. But until then, here are the reactions to her award-worthy performance.

The #USOpen has literally turned into the Meryl Streep show. pic.twitter.com/Bx1CN0C5MS — εѵα ✨ (@evamariestreep) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep's faces at this #USOpen men's final are giving me life. Please tell me someone has a GIF of her reaction to that Del Potro point. — Zainab (@Zainab_Mudallal) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep just got nominated for an Emmy for “Best Reaction at the US Open Finals”. pic.twitter.com/ZWdlI9vp41 — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) September 9, 2018

When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on. pic.twitter.com/f7o5zj0p2b — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) September 9, 2018

MERYL STREEP IS THE MEME QUEEN I DON’T MAKE THE RULES pic.twitter.com/mNGxLlMLjA — marina (@streepsoul) September 10, 2018

A DelPo forehand can do this to the best of us pic.twitter.com/7O92dbthUc — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep currently on a roller coaster of emotions at the #UsOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/T6jVSzxGTI — suspiria stan (@lucaguadadnino) September 9, 2018

Some thought she resembled a certain emoji come to life.

Meryl Streep's latest role is the 😱 emoji#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8v6Xr1161U — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 9, 2018

Gracious as always, she was aware that cameras and eyes were drifting away from the court and onto her expressive face. On-air commentaros even gave her a “Bravo.” Bravo indeed.