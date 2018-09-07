Ariana Grande turns off Instagram comments as trolls blame her for ex Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande has disabled her comments on Instagram after some fans began to blame her for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death on Friday.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, has not spoken out about her ex’s death, but her last Instagram post was made on Thursday when she took a short video of her hotel room in the United Kingdom.

“Bye London,” she wrote in the caption.

Miller, 26, died on Friday of a suspected overdose, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The rapper was found in his San Fernando Valley home on Friday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

According to a dispatch call obtained by The Blast, a call was made for an “immediate dispatch” by authorities for a patient in cardiac arrest. TMZ was the first to break the news.

The Los Angeles Corner’s Office, as well as a rep for Miller, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Grande and Miller, who struggled with drugs throughout his life, dated for two years before separating in May.

The split came as a shock to fans as Miller gushed about the singer on Twitter in April after she released her single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

“Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed You. One of a kind,” he tweeted at the time. Following their break-up, Grande dedicated an Instagram Story to the rapper in which she called him “one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” the singer wrote.

Grande’s fans came to her defense on Twitter writing it wasn’t the singer’s fault Miller had passed away.

Just noticed Ariana Grande disabled comments on her Instagram account after a barrage of Mac Miller-related comments. Recognize the true problem here, rather than using someone else as a scapegoat & continuing the cycle. All so sad & nauseating. — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) September 7, 2018

The amount of tweets blaming Ariana Grande for what happened to Mac Miller is disgusting, his addiction and lack of help is what drove this to happen, don't point the finger and blame. — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) September 7, 2018

Ariana Grande is not responsible for Mac Miller's death. Stop hating her. She's a person like you who also has feelings. I'm sure she's having a hard time. I wish patience to her and his family — ً (@joshuadun28) September 7, 2018

Rest in peace Mac Miller so sad he went to soon! People need to stop blaming Ariana Grande for his death they broke up and she moved on if she would have known more about his addiction she would of helped more so stop blaming her R.I.P 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/fzy1CuFqcN — Kayley Morey (@KayleyMorey) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac Miller, he was too young and too talented to go so fast. This is in no way @ArianaGrande fault though. It’s addictions fault. May he Rest In Peace and may this be an eye opener for the industry who glorifies drug abuse . — Ansley (@ansleydover555) September 7, 2018

I hope Ariana has a strong support systems because the locals are intent on blaming her for something she has no business being blamed for…AGAIN. @ArianaGrande sis. Wishing you nothing but peace and strength. — Nihilist (@ZuluGaijin) September 7, 2018

The fact that it has to be said that Ariana Grande is not at all responsible for Mac's death, is sad. Yes she left him and yes he was heartbroken and yes he was battling depression but it was not her job to fix him. No woman or man should feel the need to stay in a relationship — B 🖤 (@issabeeee_) September 7, 2018

The first reaction of some people is to blame Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death to the point she had to deactivate her instagram comments. All she did was to remove herself from a toxic situation. She wanted him sober. There is nothing wrong with that. — Ines (@inihelene) September 7, 2018

Months before his death, Miller was arrested for drunk driving on May 14.

Early that morning, the rapper was arrested for DUI and hit and run after he struck a power pole in the San Fernando Valley with his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and fled the scene; after law enforcement officers matched the vehicle’s license plates to Miller’s address, they arrested him at his home, a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer previously told PEOPLE.

Following his arrest, a fan blamed Miller’s crash on Grande tweeted the rapper had “dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine” and called the album “the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.”

Grande responded directly, tweeting, “how absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me).”

Her Twitter statement continued: “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

The rapper went on to open up about his arrest during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music in July.

“I made a stupid mistake. I’m a human being,” Miller explained. “But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally have the whole thing stop.”

However, Miller went on to let all of his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about him, because he was doing fine.

“I have people that care about me and fans that love my music and it’s a beautiful relationship with them — people who have been with me through being a 19-year-old wide-eyed kid to being a self-destructive depressed drug user to making love music to all these different stages. Then they see something like that and they worry,” he explained. “So your first reaction is, ‘Let me tell them I’m cool.’ ”

During the interview, Miller also explained that both he and Grande had moved on since their split — and that he wished her well.

“I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple,” he said.

“It’s all positive energy,” he added. “I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”