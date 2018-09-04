Michael Yo to host new daily talk show on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio

Get ready to laugh! Michael Yo is hosting a new two-hour talk show exclusively on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio channel kicking off today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The Michael Yo Show will feature the stand-up comedian and entertainment expert breaking down the latest in pop culture, celebrities, lifestyle, and more. But Yo won’t be doing it alone. This week, Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), Topher Grace (That ’70s Show), Rob Riggle (The Daily Show), and Derek Hough (Dancing With The Stars) will be stopping by to chat.

“I’m so excited to join Entertainment Weekly Radio as SiriusXM reaches a record level of subscribers,” says Yo. “Also thrilled to break down all things pop culture and add my comedic touch for listeners on channel 105. Laughing but all Sirius!”

A former correspondent for E! News and The Insider, Yo appears regularly as a hot topic talker on The Wendy Williams Show and also hosts Hits 1 in Hollywood with Tony Fly and Symon on SiriusXM Hits 1 every weekday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Michael Yo Show premieres Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Entertainment Weekly Radio, via satellite on channel 105 through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online.

You can listen to EW Radio for free now through Sept. 10.