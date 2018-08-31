Time to get your act together, everyone! Virgo season is here, and it’s not messing around. Wash those leftover Leo sparkles out of your eyes, because it’s time to look clearly at the world around you and put everything in place — including the pop culture you’re consuming. Here’s the entertainment to put at the top of your list (because nothing says Virgo season like a carefully ordered list) this month.

Miss last month? Check out your August horoscope here — and be sure to subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel for your lyrical horoscope here!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

For the first sign in the zodiac, this month will be all about The First (Sept. 14), Hulu’s upcoming space-exploration drama from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon. Sean Penn, a Leo, stars as one of a team of astronauts exploring and attempting to colonize — where else? — Mars. Get fired up for a happy homecoming on your ruling planet, little ram.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

People (and by “people,” we mean probably a bunch of Sagittarians) may complain about all the reboots and revivals filling up the fall TV schedule, but they suit you just fine, don’t they, darling bull? This month, you can tune back in to FYI when your fellow Taurus Candice Bergen takes the news desk once more as Murphy Brown (Sept. 27). Isn’t it nice, sometimes, to feel like things come back to you? To be reminded that if you wait long enough, patience can pay off?

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

Lenny Kravitz has already released two singles from his upcoming 11th studio album, Raise Vibration (Sept. 7). The first, “It’s Enough!,” laments that “the whole wide world is corrupt” and “we are all just getting f—ed,” among other observations about the state of the world today. He followed that up with “Low,” a sexy track on which he implores, “I just want a lover / Baby stay with me on the floor.” The back-and-forth might give some people whiplash (looking at you, earth signs), but this is a fellow Gemini speaking your language, twins.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

There’s a real strength in your sensitivity, gentle Cancer. And nobody harnessed it like your own Gilda Radner, the subject of Lisa D’Apolito’s new documentary Love, Gilda (Sept. 21). From her shining days on Saturday Night Live to her romance with Gene Wilder to her brave battle with cancer, she demonstrated the beautiful, loving spirit of the crab in every moment. You’ll be moved to tears — and deep, hearty laughter, obviously — by her story.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can dance, Leo. You can certainly jive. Now get ready to have the time of your life this September with an iconic Taurus (yes, they exist!), as Cher’s album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen (Sept. 28), will drop like a glittering disco ball descending on an endless dance floor. So stop pouting with those post-birthday blues, beautiful lion — you know you’re in the mood for a dance. And when you get the chance…

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Flatiron Books

Time to plan the perfect birthday party, sweet astro-maiden. You’ve selected your wardrobe (very tasteful). You’ve finalized the menu (so refined). Now it’s time to make The Dinner List (Sept. 11). Rebecca Serle’s novel dramatizes a birthday dinner attended by the five people, living or dead, most significant to the guest of honor — including Audrey Hepburn, flawless Taurus. Here’s to your celebration being just as elegant. Happy birthday, Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Bel Canto (Sept. 14) is Italian for “beautiful song” — and that alone ought to be enough to convince you that Paul Weitz’s adaptation of Ann Patchett’s best-selling novel will speak to you this September. The story sees a group of terrorists break into a party and hold its attendees (who include foreign dignitaries and a famous soprano) hostage. While it will be hard not to wish you could just step in and give a lesson in diplomacy as only the scales can, you’ll still be so affected by the high drama, Libra. What an awful situation, but also, how romantic! How can you possibly resist?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can let your inner vigilante out this month with Peppermint (Sept. 7), Pierre Morel’s tale of a woman who takes justice into her own hands after the men who killed her husband and child go free. And in case a taste of revenge isn’t enough to entice you, then show up for the comeback — witness star Jennifer Garner rise from the ashes of a public personal heartbreak and be reborn as the badass heroine you’ve always known she was destined to be. She may be an Aries, but it’ll be a reinvention worthy of Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If we didn’t know you were technically the archer, Sagittarius, we’d guess that your astrological identity was the escape artist. So you’ll thrill at David Lowery’s The Old Man & The Gun (Sept. 28), which stars Robert Redford (a Leo if there ever was one) in his final role as Forrest Tucker, the legendary career criminal with a talent for sneaking out of prison (but like, real prisons, not Sagittarius prisons like contracts and personal relationships). It’ll be pure aspirational cinema!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The stars haven’t told us whether he’s the GOAT, but LeBron James is an astro-goat like you, and as such, he gets things done and makes things happen, all in the amount of time it would take a dreamy air sign (like, I don’t know, Aquarius Michael Jordan, maybe?) to tell their 50 closest friends about their latest bright idea. You’ll spend this September supporting your fellow Cap’s burgeoning production career (that move to L.A. was very prudent, but we would expect no less) and tuning into Starz’s Warriors of Liberty City (Sept. 16). The LeBron-produced docuseries profiles the troubled Miami neighborhood that produces a surprisingly high number of NFL players — football is the best way out. Watch for the compelling true story, and to see a Capricorn change the world before our very eyes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You’re not afraid of a little controversy, Aquarius. So you’ll be fascinated by Susan Lacy’s HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts (Sept. 24), which traces the singular history of the Hollywood/politics/fitness icon. And while Fonda herself is a sparkling Sagittarius, the story of her life — from a girl searching for authenticity to a rebel defying expectations to an activist trying to effect change to an artist connecting with her audience — seems written in the stars to pierce the hearts of water bearers.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Penguin

Legendary fashion photographer Bill Cunningham died in 2016, but he’s brilliantly alive in Fashion Climbing (Sept. 4), a posthumously published memoir chronicling his early days as a young man in Boston, a soldier in Europe during the Korean War, and a hat designer in glamorous midcentury New York. In addition to having a wild imagination for millinery and an unmatched eye for genuine style, Cunningham writes of his near-psychic ability for knowing where fashion was headed next — including, to his great sorrow, the demise of ladies’ hats. Seriously, what more proof of a true Pisces do you need?