Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome a baby boy

It’s a boy!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed their second child, the Associated Press reports.

The couple, who kept the sex of the baby a secret, welcomed a baby boy on Monday, Aug. 27. A rep for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Danes, 39, and Dancy, 43, — who wed in 2009 — are already parents to 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher.

In April, the Homeland star surprised fans when she announced on The Howard Stern Show that she was “seriously preggo” and “deep into my second trimester.”

She also revealed, “This was planned. We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”

Danes has been on hiatus from filming her hit Showtime spy thriller — and it’s a break the actress has more than welcomed.

“It feels like a huge luxury,” she said in June. “When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit.”

And Cyrus is ready to be a big brother!

In May, Danes told PEOPLE her son was calling their baby on the way as “his baby.”

“He’s excited and showing a little ambivalence too,” she said.