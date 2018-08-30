Get ready, smugglers: Disneyland is getting a Star Wars Cantina

A long, long time ago… it used to be impossible to get alcoholic beverages at Disneyland (unless, of course, you had the connections and thousands of dollars to drop on a membership to the mysterious Club 33, and who does?).

But, finally, the time for getting extra happy at the happiest place on Earth has come for us plebeians! Next year, Disneyland’s newest expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will include a cantina where Jedis and rebels over 21 will be able to order alcoholic beverages.

Disney

Announced Thursday on the Disneyland blog, Oga’s Cantina “will be serving pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers, locals and galactic travelers alike, when it opens in 2019.” No word on whether or droids will be permitted entry.

Hopefully Oga’s will be able to book Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes to play some good old fashioned J’izz music.