Halle Berry calls out Prince Harry for having a picture of her in his dorm

Halle Berry isn’t letting the Duke of Sussex slide.

When photos of Prince Harry’s boarding school dorm room recently resurfaced, the Oscar-winning actress spotted a cutout of herself pinned to an embroidered rug on the princeling’s wall and tweeted about it Wednesday.

“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!” Berry tweeted with a crying laughing emoji. She added, “#HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott,” referencing the rapper’s memorable “Work It” lyric: “Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”

Berry’s picture sits among other bikini-clad women in the photo of Prince Harry’s room at Eton College, along with a stereo, some normal teenage clutter, and a framed portrait of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The prince was 18 when the photo was taken, not long after Berry won her Oscar for Monster’s Ball, and we can’t blame him for wanting his own Halle Berry poster.