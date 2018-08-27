The Affair star Maura Tierney hospitalized following bicycle accident

Maura Tierney is on the mend after she was involved in a bicycle accident, PEOPLE confirms.

The Affair actress, who stars as Helen Solloway on the Showtime drama, was riding her bike late Monday morning in Los Angeles when she was involved in the accident. A car hit her back tire, which caused her to fall to the ground, TMZ first reported.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Tierney, 53, was laying on the sidewalk when paramedics arrived. After she was placed in a neck brace and put on a stretcher, as seen in the images, Tierney was transported via ambulance to a hospital.

An LAPD media relations officer confirmed that the driver involved was not believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Maura has been released from the hospital with no major injuries,” a rep for Tierney tells PEOPLE. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their concern.”

Her accident comes more than six years after the Golden Globe-winning actress opened up about her cancer battle.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m so young, this can’t be happening,’ ” Tierney told PEOPLE in 2012 about being diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in 2009. “It was an odd moment.”

At 44, Tierney was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer, which has a high survival rate. With no family history of the disease and in otherwise good health, “I wasn’t angry and never said, ‘Why me?’ But I was scared,” said Tierney. “My prognosis is good, but I knock on wood.”

Tierney opted for a skin-sparing mastectomy, which left her skin intact for reconstructive surgery. After her operation, she was surprised — and initially terrified — when doctors changed their minds and told her she needed three months of weekly chemotherapy. “It’s not fun, but it’s not as scary as I thought,” said Tierney, a spokeswoman for Amgen’s “Chemotherapy: Myths or Facts” campaign. “I was able to continue running, riding my bike and hiking, so it was endurable.”

After finishing treatment in 2010, Tierney now gets an annual MRI and mammogram and cooks her own protein-heavy meals to stay strong.