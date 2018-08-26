Multiple people dead after shooting at gaming tournament in Jacksonville

Two innocent people were killed and 11 were injured when a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.

The gunman — identified tentatively as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland — took his own life at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced at a Sunday evening press conference.

According to Williams, the shooter attended the tournament, but police have not discussed a motive. He used at least one handgun, said Williams.

Of the 11 hospitalized, nine had gunshot wounds, said Williams.

The shooting took place at a GLHF Game Bar inside the Jacksonville Landing shopping and dining complex, during a tournament for the football game Madden NFL 19. Authorities were initially called at 1:34 p.m.

A series of 12 gunshots was heard on the tournament’s Twitch live stream, where a voice could be heard saying, “Oh, f—, what’d he shoot me with?” while others screamed.

Williams said authorities have watched footage and are asking the public for any additional footage, but he did not specify which footage police have watched.

The names of the victims have not been announced.

A search is pending of the gunman’s vehicle, Williams said. Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are assisting in Baltimore, he said.

More information about the shooter would be released later Sunday night, according to Williams.

The Jacksonville massacre is the latest example of the mass shootings that are now endemic to America.

It comes about one month after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland killed five people. A month before that, 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Three months before that, 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Police gather in Jacksonville, Florida

One tournament participant, 19-year-old Drini Gjoka, wrote on Twitter he’d been shot in the thumb.

“The tourney just got shot up. [I’m leaving] and never coming back.” Gjorka added in separate tweets, “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb,” and “Worst day of my life.”

Jacksonville Landing

Jason Lake, CEO and founder of Gjoka’s employer, compLexity Gaming, was watching the Twitch live stream of the tournament when he heard the gunfire.

“My first reaction was, ‘That’s gunfire.’ And then you have that hesitation where you’re like, ‘There’s no way it could be gunfire,’ ” Lake tells PEOPLE.

Lake says he saw Gjoka’s tweets before he was able to speak with him, describing the situation as “surreal.”

Speaking to reporters alongside Williams, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the city “is mourning.”

“We have faced an occurrence that is all too common and will require us to do the hard work of public safety to make sure that people are safe,” Curry said, adding, “Tonight we pray for the wounded and we pray for the families for those who are lost.”