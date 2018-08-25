Meghan McCain, Barack Obama, others react to John McCain's death

Politicians, celebrities, and his daughter Meghan are among those weighing in on the death of Arizona Senator John McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” wrote The View co-host in an emotional statement posted on social media. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

McCain’s wife, Cindy, also paid tribute to her husband.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

Read on for reactions from President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and others who remembered the late 2008 GOP presidential nominee.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

America has lost one of its iconic political leaders with the passing of John McCain. He was of course a senator of distinction and a presidential candidate. Born into a storied military family, McCain first earned national attention during his years of imprisonment in Vietnam. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2018

John McCain was a man of amazing courage, and a man who knew the meaning of honor and lived it. A true patriot. https://t.co/r7zQqMWtLD — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 26, 2018

I will miss Senator McCain dearly, and my thoughts are with Cindy and Senator McCain’s whole family. What I said yesterday matters even more today. Each of us must strive for his dignity, his service, his commitment to country. He showed us the way. https://t.co/xwaumiDrJ0 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 26, 2018

John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 24, 2018

America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service,

sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism

inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by

our friendship. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 24, 2018

We have lost someone who was a voice of reason and truth. A hero. He will be sorely missed. RIP, John McCain. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 26, 2018

And I never doubted whether McCain was loyal to our country. Not for a second… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a patriot, and a maverick unafraid to voice his truth. He served our country valiantly, and his contributions to our nation will live forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the sad days ahead. May he Rest In Peace. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 26, 2018

John McCain. HERO 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/czaapqThS2 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 26, 2018

RIP @SenJohnMcCain. A real American war hero. His service and sacrifice in Vietnam will never be forgotten. — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2018

Godspeed, John McCain @SenJohnMcCain and thank you for your dedication to our nation. I'm so sorry for all of your pain and suffering. 🇺🇸😢💔 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) August 26, 2018

Rest In Peace John McCain. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) August 26, 2018

John McCain’s courageous and selfless lifetime of service is a profile in American exceptionalism. Prayers this evening for the Senator, Cindy and the entire McCain family. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 26, 2018

John McCain was a leader, a public servant and a patriot, and he’ll be terribly missed. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 26, 2018

God bless Sen. John McCain! I met him several times and was always impressed. A patriot. A real gentleman. A decent man. #Ripsenjohnmccain #JohnMcCain #SenJohnMcCain — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) August 26, 2018

I will always remember the critical moment when John McCain strode into the U.S. Senate and, with all eyes focused on him and one vote needed, displayed a thumbs down and saved Obamacare, which benefits millions in our country. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 26, 2018

John McCain’s story is America’s story. He served our nation with courage, compassion and civility. He will be missed dearly and our thoughts are with the entire McCain family. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 26, 2018

We just lost an American hero. A legend. A brave and important voice. A real man. A true patriot. Our hearts are heavy. John McCain was what we all wish for in a leader. He delivered.. He served his country in every way he could .. to the end. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 26, 2018