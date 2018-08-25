Meghan McCain, Barack Obama, others react to John McCain's death

Politicians, celebrities, and his daughter Meghan are among those weighing in on the death of Arizona Senator John McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” wrote The View co-host in an emotional statement posted on social media. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”
McCain’s wife, Cindy, also paid tribute to her husband.
Read on for reactions from President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and others who remembered the late 2008 GOP presidential nominee.
