Emma Watson is the latest to join the star-studded Greta Gerwig-helmed Little Women adaptation.

It’s unclear what role Watson will be playing, but EW confirmed it is the same role that Emma Stone was previously circling.

Watson will be joining Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Laura Dern in the Sony Pictures adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic, produced by Amy Pascal. Greta Gerwig, whose Lady Bird was nominated for five Oscars earlier this year, including Best Director, is set to write and direct the film.

Theo Wargo/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty

Watson is coming off of the huge success of last year’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, which grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

Variety first reported the news.