Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue auction funds to go towards Hurricane Maria relief

Peter Kramer/NBC
placeholder
Esme Douglas
August 23, 2018 at 06:15 PM EDT

Jennifer Lopez, multi-hyphenate extraordinaire, continues to help hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The singer/actress/dancer and recent Video Vanguard award winner tweeted today that a portion of the profits from the Shades of Blue props and wardrobe auction will be donated to Hispanic Fedaration’s Unidos long-term efforts to provide relief to communities throughout Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

The auction features outfits worn by Lopez in the NBC cop drama, as well as props from the police headquarters set.

Nearly a year after the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico, organizations like Hispanic Federation, are still providing food, water and emergency relief aid to the island.

Lopez’s parents are from Puerto Rico and she previously donated $1 million to Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now