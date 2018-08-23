Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue auction funds to go towards Hurricane Maria relief

Jennifer Lopez, multi-hyphenate extraordinaire, continues to help hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The singer/actress/dancer and recent Video Vanguard award winner tweeted today that a portion of the profits from the Shades of Blue props and wardrobe auction will be donated to Hispanic Fedaration’s Unidos long-term efforts to provide relief to communities throughout Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

A portion of the #ShadesofBlue wardrobe & prop auction will be donated to @HipanicFed #UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund serving the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. BID NOW: https://t.co/vhT9hxYkfL pic.twitter.com/ydYmtbPHqX — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 23, 2018

The auction features outfits worn by Lopez in the NBC cop drama, as well as props from the police headquarters set.

Nearly a year after the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico, organizations like Hispanic Federation, are still providing food, water and emergency relief aid to the island.

Lopez’s parents are from Puerto Rico and she previously donated $1 million to Hurricane Maria relief efforts.