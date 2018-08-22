Olivia Newton-John 'feeling great' as source denies report her cancer has spread

Olivia Newton-John is doing just fine.

The iconic singer and Grease star, 69, who last year announced she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to her back, shared a statement on her social platforms Wednesday afternoon explaining that a number of recent appearance cancellations are no cause for alarm.

“Olivia Newton-John’s two upcoming speaking appearances in Australia were canceled due to scheduling conflicts with her upcoming promotional tour for her new book, Don’t Stop Believin’, and the ONJ Cancer Wellness & Research Centre’s Wellness Walk & Research Run,” read the statement. “Not illness as falsely reported.”

Olivia Newton-John's two upcoming speaking appearances in Australia were canceled due to scheduling conflicts with her upcoming promotional tour for her new book, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’" and the ONJ Cancer… https://t.co/gvMF6ba79K — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) August 22, 2018

A new tabloid report alleged that Newton-John’s cancellations were due to the progression of her cancer, and that the beloved star may not have long to live.

“This is just false,” a source close to Newton-John tells PEOPLE. “She’s feeling and looking great and was just dancing with John Travolta at a Grease 40th anniversary event. Everything that’s being reported about her diagnosis is the same news she released last year.”

Nic Gibson/Newspix via Getty images

And the famed “Physical” singer is not planning on slowing down any time soon. Along with the upcoming Australian release of her new memoir in September the star is gearing up for her cancer walk just ahead of her 70th birthday on Sept. 26.

“She’s looking forward to walking with everyone at the Wellness Walk on September 16th in Melbourne,” the statement continued, “and is excited that this year the walk is going global and people can support it by becoming virtual walkers from wherever they are in the world.”